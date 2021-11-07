Turkey reports 27,474 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday confirmed 27,474 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,206,375, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 203 to 71,927, while 30,584 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.



A total of 358,326 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.61 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 49.15 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 117.31 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

