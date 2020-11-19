Turkey reports 4,215 new COVID-19 cases, 425,628 in total

Ankara [Turkey], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey's COVID-19 patients increased by 4,215 on Wednesday, raising the total number in the country to 425,628, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 116 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,820.

A total of 2,592 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 361,655 in Turkey since the outbreak.



The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,742.

A total of 158,811 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,623,489.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

