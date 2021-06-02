Turkey reports 7,112 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], June 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 7,112 new COVID-19 cases, including 602 symptomatic patients, as the total infections in the country reached 5,256,516.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 129 to 47,656, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,124,081 after 9,457 more recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stood at 2.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,241 in the country, said the ministry.



A total of 223,482 tests were conducted over the past day, raising Turkey's overall number of tests to 54,362,791.

Turkey started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 16,666,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

