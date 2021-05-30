Turkey reports 7,656 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday confirmed 7,656 new COVID-19 cases, including 605 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 5,235,978, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 137 to 47,271, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,094,279 after 11,180 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,391 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 222,613 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 53,700,891.

The country started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 16,473,000 people have been vaccinated so far. (ANI/Xinhua)