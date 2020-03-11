Turkey reports first coronavirus case

Ankara [Turkey], Mar 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkey on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the patient was a man who had recently returned from a trip to Europe.

More than 100,000 people have already been infected with COVID-19 in the world, the majority have recovered, and about 4,000 have died.

The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy. A difficult situation is also developing in France and Germany. (Sputnik/ANI)