Turkey reports first death from coronavirus

Ankara [Turkey], Mar 18 (ANI): Turkish Health Ministry on Tuesday reported the first death from novel coronavirus in the country, while 51 additional cases were diagnosed, raising the tally to 98.

The deceased person was aged 89, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at a news conference, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.

The country had reported its first positive case of coronavirus on March 11.

Globally, 184,976 people have been infected, while 7,529 have died from COVID-19, as per the latest available data on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website. (ANI)