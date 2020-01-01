Turkey welcomes 2020 with fireworks at Bosphorus strait

Istanbul [Turkey] Jan 1 (ANI): Hundreds of people turned out in Turkey to watch the spectacular and glittering fireworks at the Bosphorus strait of Istanbul city for the New Year celebrations.

Loads of fireworks exploded in the skies above Bosphorus strait and the rest of the city at the stroke of midnight to the delight of scores of people.

More than 300,000 security personnel were deployed across Turkey to ensure order and safety during this year's New Year's Eve celebrations, the Interior Ministry said(ANI)

