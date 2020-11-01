Turkey's earthquake toll rises to 51 as rescue operation underway

Ankara [Turkey], November 01 (ANI): The death toll from an earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region rose to 51 on Sunday, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The earthquake of a magnitude 6.6 stuck the Aegean province of Izmir on Friday.



The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Sunday, there have been 850 aftershocks with 40 stronger than magnitude-4.0, Anadolu agency reported

Search and rescue operations is still underway.

A total of 682 victims have been discharged from hospitals, while 214 are still getting treatment. (ANI)

