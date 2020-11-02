Turkey's earthquake toll rises to 76

Ankara [Turkey], November 2 (ANI): The death toll in Turkey from an earthquake in the Aegean Sea has risen to 76, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said early Monday.

The earthquake of a magnitude 6.6 stuck the Aegean province of Izmir on Friday.

Some 1,044 aftershocks have hit the area since then 43 of them above magnitude 4, Anadolu Agency reported.



It added that 962 people were injured with 743 of them discharged from hospitals and 219 people still under treatment.

So far, 1,864 tents have been installed, with 2,038 currently being set up.

Temporary accommodation has been established to meet the urgent need for shelter in the city of Izmir, with 3,545 tents, 57 general-purpose tents, 24,382 blankets, 13,280 beds, 5,500 sleeping sets, 2,657 kitchen sets, and four showers and toilet containers shipped to the zone, the AFAD noted.

The AFAD has rescued 105 people from the debris as search and rescue activities continue. (ANI)

