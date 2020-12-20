Turkey's total Covid-19 cases exceed 20,00,000

Ankara [Turkey], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey reported on Saturday 22,195 Covid-19 cases, including 4,002 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,004,285, its health ministry announced.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 241 to 17,851, while the total recoveries climbed to 1,779,068 after 25,516 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.



The rate of pneumonia in Covid-19 patients stands at 2.9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 5,501 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 173,132 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 22,280,635.

Turkey reported its first Covid-19 case on March 11. (ANI/Xinhua)

