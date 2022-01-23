Turkish Charity pledges 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 23 (ANI): Deniz Feneri Association, a Turkish Charity, has pledged to deliver 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as the situation in the country deteriorates after the Taliban takeover in August last year.

The relief assistance is part of the "Charity Train" announced by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help the Afghan people in dire need, Khaama Press reported.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said that 70 tons of food, clothing, health and emergency goods will be delivered to Afghanistan with the support of 10 non-governmental organizations under the coordination of Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, as per Khaama Press.



In response to Erdogan's call, the association has pledged to send to Afghanistan 80 tons of humanitarian aid, including rice, flour, tomato paste, tea, mufflers, blankets, berets, and winter clothing.

The aids announcement comes as over half of the Afghan population is in desperate need of life-saving aid especially during the freezing season of winter that has unfolded in the war-torn country.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 last year and following this, the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises. (ANI)

