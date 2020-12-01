Turkish defence ministry announces signing deal with Russia on Karabakh monitoring centre

Ankara [Turkey], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Russia on creating a joint monitoring centre in Nagorno-Karabakh to control implementation of the ceasefire.



"Russia and Turkey have completed technical negotiations on creation and functioning of the centre for monitoring the Karabakh ceasefire, the agreement has been signed," the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Operation of the centre is expected to start in the near future, as relevant preparations are ongoing, the ministry added. (ANI/Sputnik)

