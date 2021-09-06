Turkish envoy meets Taliban members in Kabul, discusses Afghanistan's situation

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 6 (ANI): The Taliban on Monday held a discussion in Kabul with Turkey's Ambassador to Afghanistan Cihad Erginay over the country's situation.

Taliban's head of the political office for Turkey, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif met with the Turkish Ambassador Cihad Erginay, the group's spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said.

"Qari Din Mohd. Hanif, Head of PO Dept for Turkey and Russian Federation met with the Turkish Ambassador in Kabul yesterday. He was accompanied by Malavi Hamidullah, Acting Minister of Aviation. Both delegations discussed the current Afghan situation, issues," Shaheen posted on Twitter.



Last week, the Taliban's political office's deputy head, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai met Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu at the Taliban's office in Doha.

The Taliban had said that Ankara promised to continue its cooperation with Afghanistan.

In late August, the Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan was relocated back to its premises in Kabul after it was temporarily stationed at the Kabul airport.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-supported civilian government and it gained control over almost all of Afghanistan. (ANI)

