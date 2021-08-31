Turkish forces will take over security of Kabul Airport: Pak Senator

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 (ANI): Chairman, Pakistan Senate Defence Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has disclosed that a strategic agreement has been reached between the Taliban and the Turkish government under which Turkish forces will take over the security of Kabul International Airport.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation Senator Syed said, "US forces will be leaving by August 31, therefore to run Kabul Airport and manage its proper security, there has to be a well-trained multi-skilled team which performs this heavy task."

He further said that the Turkish military has the capability to do this which is why they had negotiated these things with the Taliban.

Responding to a question, Senator Syed said America would not like to stay more in Afghanistan, they would like to go now after spending 20 long years and trillions of dollars.

Senator Syed welcomed the assurance given by the Taliban leadership that Afghan soil would not be allowed to be used against terrorism against any country. He said Pakistan had to protect its strategic interests, particularly ensure its defence and security in the wake of the evolving situation in Afghanistan, reported The Nation.



He said the formation of an early inclusive and broad-based government in Afghanistan is imperative for regional peace and stability. "On the part of Pakistan, it is facilitating all Afghan groups including Taliban for early formation of an inclusive government", the Senator said.

When asked about US apprehensions about the rise of the Haqqani Network in Afghanistan, he said why Americans are having apprehensions with Haqqani Network, Sirajuddin Haqqani was among Taliban leaders who signed a peace deal with the US in the presence of then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reported The Nation.

"Haqqani leaders are still in touch with top US security officials on security issues and providing security for the safe evacuation of US troops and their citizens," claimed the Senator.

Responding to a question, the Senator said a series of terror attacks on Chinese in Pakistan is alarming which needs to be investigated and those responsible for such heinous crimes must be brought to justice.

To another question, he said change and Kabul takeover by the Taliban is a defeat for the US establishment and White House, including their narrative on Afghanistan. (ANI)

