Turkish Foreign Minister asks Taliban to form inclusive govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 16 (ANI): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the formation of an inclusive government and the rights of Afghan women and girls were discussed at the meeting with the Taliban's delegation that was led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, a media report said.

Ensuring that Ankara was ready to support the Taliban in averting a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said that Turkey would not recognise their government which is being characterised as a non-inclusive government," Tolo News reported.

Underlining the need for an inclusive government for the unity of the country, Cavusoglu said: "We asked them about the education of girls and children and the adherence of women in the workforce."

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Taliban's Foreign Ministry, said that the Taliban discussed diplomatic relations, humanitarian aid, and the resumption of flights by Turkish Airlines to Afghanistan.

Emphasising that bilateral relations, humanitarian assistance and migration were discussed during the meet, he said: "It was decided that such meetings between Ankara and Kabul will continue."

Stressing the need to release Afghanistan's financial assets, Cavusoglu said that the country's economy must not collapse.

Led by Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, a delegation of the group paid a visit to Turkey on Thursday.

On Friday, the Human Rights Watch said in a statement that Turkish officials have been pushing back Afghans who seek asylum and are crossing into Turkey from Iran, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)