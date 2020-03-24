Turkish institutions 'take steps in coordination' to combat COVID-19

Ankara[Turkey], Mar 24 (ANI): Turkish authorities and institutions continue taking steps in coordination to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We continue to work in the service of our nation. We closely follow the works of all our institutions and organizations, and continue taking our steps in coordination," Erdogan said on Twitter, as reported by Anadolu agency.

A video he posted along with the message showed Erdogan discussing the latest developments over the teleconference with top state officials. Erdogan said no gas or electricity shut down is expected in the country amid the outbreak.

"We had more difficult days but we did not do such a thing. No such step can be taken in the social [welfare] state," he said.

Erdogan stressed that those who "smuggle" products abroad through various channels and sell these products at "extortionate prices" in Turkey would be held accountable

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out. (ANI)

