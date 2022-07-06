Turkish president pledges to boost energy, defence cooperation with Italy

Ankara [Turkey], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to enhance economic cooperation with Italy, particularly in the fields of energy and defence.

Erdogan made the remarks after he held the third intergovernmental meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Ankara, where the two countries signed nine new agreements on bilateral cooperation.

"Italy is an important partner in the energy field. In our meetings, we referred to common projects and interests in energy security, including our cooperation in laying subsea pipes at the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Draghi in the capital Ankara.

"Our military, defence relations and defence industry cooperation with Italy are of particular importance. We agree that it is in our mutual interest to further deepen our relations in this area," the Turkish president said.



Erdogan said Turkey wants to move forward in jointly developing a defence project with France and Italy based on the Eurosam's SAMP/T air-defence missile system.

The three countries recently voiced their intention to revive the process that has been blocked by France after Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria in 2019.

Italian Prime Minister Draghi, for his part, said his country wants to work with Turkey on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He welcomed Turkey's "facilitator role" between Ukraine and Russia, particularly its efforts to open a corridor in the Black Sea for the export of Ukrainian grains.

"These are the limitations that will cause serious disasters in the world's poorest countries. Turkey has a central role here. It is my wish that Russia will enable this initiative and make an opening to the next peace negotiations," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

