Turkmenistan becomes first Central Asian country to recognise Taliban envoy to Afghan embassy in Ashgabat

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 22 (ANI): Turkmenistan becomes the first country in Central Asia to accept a Taliban-appointed Afghanistan ambassador, since the Taliban regime took over Kabul in August 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Farangis Najibullah, a Tajik-American journalist for Radio Free Europe, wrote, "Turkmenistan becomes 1st country in Central Asia to accept Taliban-appointed Afghanistan ambassador."

The inauguration ceremony of the new Taliban-led Afghan ambassador Fazil-Mohammad Saber took place in Ashgabat last Thursday, Fergana news agency quoted. Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev attended the ceremony to mark the inauguration of the new ambassador.



Following the Taliban takeover in August last year, thousands of Afghans left the country fearing reprisal from the Islamic group.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated. The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

