Turkmenistan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 15 (ANI): The humanitarian aid worth USD one million has arrived in Afghanistan's Herat province from Turkmenistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that humanitarian aid includes fuel, food and clothes.

"Over USD 1M worth of humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan has arrived in Herat province, said the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Ahmaddullah Wasiq. The aid includes fuel, food and clothes, he said," Tolo News tweeted.



The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

