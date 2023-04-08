Turmoil in Pakistan rips highest echelons of power

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): Turmoil in Pakistan - political instability and economic crisis are ripping through the highest echelons of power, reported Dawn.

The legislature and executive have made it clear they will not listen to the judiciary, and the judiciary has made it clear it is not interested in listening to anyone at all.

Within the judiciary, a smouldering civil war threatens to turn into a blazing inferno, with both factions one-upping each other with tit-for-tat power moves, reported Dawn.

The rift comes after the federal government demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial step down, claiming that his position had become "controversial" after Justice Athar Minallah's note in the case.

Justice Minallah stated that the Supreme Court's suo motu notice over the delay in the announcement of provincial assembly elections was dismissed by a majority 4-3 ruling.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar had announced the verdict on the PTI's petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) move to postpone the Punjab Assembly polls till October 8.

This ruling was rejected by the government, who labeled it a "minority verdict", with the National Assembly also passing a resolution against the top court.

The government's refusal to accept the Supreme Court's decision has raised concerns about the state of country's democracy and judicial system.

Imran Khan has been pushing for assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces as part of a campaign to force an early general election that he has waged since being forced from office a year ago after losing a vote of confidence, reported The Express Tribune.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Imran Khan's call for an early general election and his government had backed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delay in the votes in the two provinces to Oct 8.



The commission cited a lack of resources and the government agreed, saying it was not possible to organise the provincial elections while the country was struggling with an economic crisis and with a general election due around early October anyway.

But the Supreme Court ruled that the delay was illegal and voting in the two provinces should be held between April 30 and May 15, reported The Express Tribune.

The wise and powerful have fallen off their high pedestals. Those once considered 'national leaders' appear bereft of ideas and helpless against the vortices sucking the country towards a dark void, reported Dawn.

Moreover, political crisis morphed into an economic one that was then reinforced by a climate and security crisis.

Pakistan remains ensnared in a polycrisis, while recent political and economic events resemble the initial stages of a system entering a lethal tailspin, reported Dawn.

Pakistani state and society must come to grips with the present polycrisis, especially as this upheaval now seems to be entering a violent phase.

But, to turn back from this road to perdition, the political leadership will have to sit across the table from each other and agree on the future rules of engagement, reported Dawn.

In parliamentary systems, there is an expectation that the speaker will rise above partisan affiliation in order to conduct the business of the house in an impartial manner.

However, events from last year show the need for neutrality for the speaker's office for all legislatures so that other branches of government do not feel the need to intervene in order to remove the gridlock, reported Dawn.

In the last one year, soaring inflation and poverty have made the lives of millions of Pakistanis very tough. Where some of these economic problems originated after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political uncertainty, more than anything else, is the main driver of this economic crisis either because governments lost focus or were scared to take bold decisions given the steep political costs.

This has not only damaged Pakistan's international credibility but has also brought its economy dangerously close to the precipice, reported Dawn. (ANI)

