TWICE ranks two main charts of US Billboard

Seoul [South Korea], November 25 (ANI/Global Economic): TWICE ranked high on two main charts of US Billboard: 'Billboard 200' and 'Artist 100.'

Billboard announced on its official website on the 23rd (Korea Time) that TWICE ranked third in Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200 (November 27)' with their third full-length album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3,' which was released on November 12.

TWICE also ranked 10th on the 'Artist 100' chart, another Billboard's main chart that ranks artists based on their performance.



This is not the first time TWICE has ranked high on the 'Billboard 200' and 'Artist 100' charts.

TWICE previously ranked sixth on the 'Billboard 200' chart and ninth on 'Artist 100' with their tenth mini-album 'Taste of Love' released in June. They also succeeded in entering the top 10 of the two charts with its latest work. TWICE is the first K-pop girl group to rank two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in the same year.

In addition, TWICE's first English single 'The Feels,' released in October, debuted on the 'Hot 100' chart on October 16th. TWICE is the first K-pop girl group to be ranked on this chart this year. 'The Feels' also ranked on 'Billboard Global Excl. US' and 'Billboard Global 200' for seven consecutive weeks. It ranked 20th and 45th, respectively, on the 27th.

TWICE is going to hold their fourth world tour and meet their fans, ONCE (TWICE's fandom name). The first concert of 'TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR 'III'' will be held at KSPO DOME in Songpa-gu, Seoul, for three days from December 24 to 26. The tour will continue in five US cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta and New York. TWICE is planning to add more cities for their world tour. (ANI/Global Economic)

