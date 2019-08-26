Twitter sends notice to Pak President over his post on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Micro-blogging site Twitter has sent a notice to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi over his post on the situation in Kashmir.

"We have received a complaint regarding your account, @ArifAlvi for the following content," the notice read.

"We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations to the Twitter Rules or applicable laws. Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time."

Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Monday posted a screenshot of the email received by President Alvi, which mentioned that Twitter had received a complaint against his account for a tweet on the Kashmir situation.

"Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous," Mazari wrote on Twitter.



The video shared by Alvi showed a protest rally in the valley, held in the aftermath of Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of other Pakistanis, including the country's Minister for Communication Murad Saeed have in the past received similar notices from twitter for their posts on Kashmir. (ANI)

