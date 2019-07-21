Twitter suspends accounts of Iran's news outlets

Tehran [Iran], July 21 (ANI): After Iran seized a British-flagged tanker, Twitter has reportedly blocked the Farsi-language accounts of three Iranian official and semi-official news agencies.

Twitter has suspended the accounts of official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA @IRNA_1313), the semi-official Mehr News agency (@mehrnews_fa) and the Young Journalists Club (YJC @yjcagency) news outlet for "violating the Twitter Rules".

The US-based microblogging site has also blocked two Mehr agencies accounts (@MehrDiplomacy and @MehrNews_FA) for unknown reasons.







Twitter has not released any official statement yet.

Iranian Navy on Friday seized a British-flagged tanker Steno Impero vessel and stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."

The United Kingdom has called Iran's actions to seize its tanker as "dangerous" and "illegal."

The United States, France and Germany have condemned Iran's actions. (ANI)