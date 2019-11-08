Representative image.
Two airplanes collide at airport in Nepal; no casualties

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:42 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 8 (ANI): Two airplanes owned by different domestic airlines collided at the parking bay of the Tribhuwan International Airport here on Friday afternoon, an airport official said.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm (local time) when an aircraft with a call-sign 9N-AMC hit the tail end of a parked ATR 72 of Yeti Airlines while taxiing to the parking bay.
"The aircraft of Shree Airlines laid impact on the tail end of an aircraft of Yeti Airlines while it was on its way to parking. The incident occurred at the Domestic Parking bay of the airport. The flights at the airport are operational," TIA Spokesperson Pratap Babu Tiwari told ANI.
No person was injured in the incident. (ANI)

