Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], March 21 (ANI): Two separate blasts in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, killed one civilian and wounded another on Sunday, the Tolonews reported, citing police.

The police said the first blast happened close to the Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in Jalalabad's district 1, which results in the death of the municipality worker.

The second blast which wounded one civilian, occurred in the Chawke-e-Talashi area in the city's district 1, said the officials, according to Tolonews.

No group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, according to TOLOnews.

Similar incidents have been frequently occurring in some Afghan provinces in recent times, the officials said. (ANI)