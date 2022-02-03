Two blasts occur in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Two blasts have been reported in Pakistan's Balochistan province, reported local media citing the Frontier Corps.

The blasts occurred in Balochistan's Noshki and Panjgur areas on Wednesday. The blasts were followed by firing, which is ongoing, Dawn quoted a Frontier Corps (FC) spokesperson as saying on Wednesday.

The blast in Noshki occurred near an FC building and the one in Panjgur took place at an FC camp, said the spokesperson.



So far, no casualties have been reported and the officials are yet to determine the nature of the blast, according to Dawn.

The blasts came near a week after the ten soldiers were killed in Balochistan in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district.

After the killing of the soldiers, Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had also paid a visit to a city in southern Balochistan amid the worrying security situation in the province. (ANI)



