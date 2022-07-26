Two children killed, 10 people injured in Afghanistan's blast

Zabul [Afghanistan], July 26 (ANI): At least two children were killed and 10 others injured after an explosion took place in Afghanistan's Zabul province on Tuesday, according to media reports.

"A group of children found a toy-like object in Mizan district at around noon today and began playing with it when the device exploded, killing two on the spot and injuring 10 others," Xinhua News Agency quoting an official stated.

The provincial head of the public health department Abdul Hakim Hakimi has confirmed that two dead bodies and 10 injured children had been taken to a hospital, as per Xinhua.



Earlier, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported that two civilians were killed and 28 others, including five members of the Taliban, were injured in a bomb blast in last week.

The blast occurred in the morning in the Shirgar market in the Ghani district of Nangarhar. The target of the blast was the head of the district health department. The unidentified attackers used a magnetic mine targeting the vehicle of the head.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

The call for recognizing the Taliban comes as no country has yet come forward and the country is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis with over half of the population in need of assistance and eight million more starving.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition are time and again being reminded that respect for women and human rights, the establishment of an inclusive government, and condemnation of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

