Two explosions in northern Afghanistan injure 10 people - Police

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Twin explosions in northern Afghanistan left 10 people, including police and civilians, injured, a police official said.

Of those injured, five are members of the security forces, including one deputy inspector of the province, Police Spokesman Adel Shah Adel said.

The explosions occurred in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of the Balkh province, and are suspected to be improvised explosive devices.

Elsewhere, two soldiers were killed and two injured in the Badghan province when gunmen attacked a checkpoint outside the city of Qala-e-Naw. The attackers fled the scene, where investigators are currently surveying the area. (Sputnik/ANI)