Two explosions rock Kabul, 2 killed

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital city Kabul witnessed two explosions in less than 30 minutes on Saturday morning in which two people were killed and two more were wounded, Tolo News reported citing police.

The first explosion happened at around 8 am in Darulaman Road in the west of Kabul in which two people were wounded, police said, adding that the blast targeted a corolla vehicle.

Police said the second explosion happened in the Kart-e-Parwan area in Kabul's PD4 at around 8:15 am in which two people were killed.



The second explosion also targeted a corolla vehicle, police said. This comes amidst an increase in magnetic IED blasts in Kabul in recent months.

Data collected by TOLOnews shows that 51 people were killed and 70 more were wounded in security and crime incidents in Kabul from Jan. 20 to Feb.

Recently, Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence.

Data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility, according to TOLO News.

Moreover, the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha last year in February that calls for the full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by the end of May, has resulted in an increase in violence. (ANI)

