Two Imran Khan-led PTI MPAs booked for staging protest in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Pakistani police on Monday booked two Members of the Pakistan Assembly (MPAs) from Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and several other party leaders for staging a protest outside the residence of a dissident PTI member of the National Assembly Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, local media reported.

The members of the Sindh Assembly were booked by the police in the FIR at Boat Basin police station in Karachi under charges of threatening a person, ARY News reported.

Moreover, the PTI workers also staged a protest outside the Clifton police station over the arrest of party leader Murad Sheikh and his family members.



"Murad Sheikh's residence was raided without a search warrant and his family was also arrested," PTI Karachi leader and MPA Bilal Ghaffar said, adding that the party workers staged a protest at distance from the residence of Vankwani, ARY News reported.

Speaking over the registration of cases against party MPAs, Minister for Ports and Shipping and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that the Sindh government is arresting PTI workers in Karachi and they have also nominated sitting MPAs in the FIR, ARY News reported.

The protest come as dozens of PTI MNAs came out in open defiance against the ruling party ahead of the no-confidence motion vote in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

