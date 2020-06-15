Two Indian High Commission officials released, back at mission

Islamabad/New Delhi, June 15 (ANI): Two officials of Indian High Commission in Pakistan, who went missing and were reportedly arrested earlier today, have been released and are back at the Indian mission, sources said on Monday.

India had earlier in the day summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires Syed Haider Shah and issued a demarche over the reported arrest of two officials in Islamabad.

The sources said the demarche made it clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials and the responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan had said in the morning that two of its officials were missing and the matter had been taken up with Islamabad.

"Two Indian High Commission officials are missing since morning while on official work. The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities," Akhilesh Singh, First Secretary and spokesperson, Indian High Commission had told ANI.

The incident took place days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India. (ANI)