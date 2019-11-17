Two ISIS terrorists arrested, weapons seized in E Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Two key members of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group were arrested by the Afghan special forces during an operation in the country's east, the Afghan National Directorate of Security said on Sunday.

The arrests were made during raids in the late hours of Saturday in the Qarghayi district of Laghman province.

Various weapons, radio equipment, hand grenades, a handgun and 3,000 rounds of ammunition were seized by the special forces from those arrested, a statement released by the directorate highlighted.

Two other people were detained in connection with aiding terrorist groups.

Afghan security forces have recently intensified the fight against ISIS, regularly reporting about terrorists and their family members surrendering as a result of counter-terrorism operations.

Last week, acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi announced that the ISIS had been defeated in the country, pledging that remaining small cells would be eliminated. (Sputnik/ANI)

