Two killed after Russian plane skids off runway

Moscow [Russia], Jun 27 (ANI): Two people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries after an An-24 passenger plane rolled off the runway while making an emergency landing on Nizhneangarsk airport in Russia's Republic of Buryatia on Thursday.

The incident took place when an Angara Airlines flight en route from Ulan-Ude to Irkutsk made an emergency landing on Nizhneangarsk airport at 10:24 am (local time) after one of its engines failed. While making the landing, the plane skidded off the runway, crashed into a sewage plant, and caught fire, reported CNN.

"At 10:24 local time, the plane made an emergency landing at the airport in Nizhneangarsk. During landing, the aircraft rolled out from the runway and collided with ground infrastructure objects. As a result of the collision a fire occurred." Angara Airlines said in a statement.

All 43 passengers were promptly evacuated following the incident. The plane's inspector pilot, Kolomin Vladimir Ilyich, and the flight mechanic, Bardanov Oleg Vladimirovich, were killed, while a co-pilot and a flight attendant survived.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The airlines has said that the inspector pilot had over 15,000 hours of flying experience spanning over a 34-year long career. (ANI)