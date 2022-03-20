Two killed, farmlands destroyed in flash floods in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], March 20 (ANI): Two people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rain in Lal Pur district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Saturday, media reported on Sunday.



Quoting district chief Qari Abubakr, Xinhua News Agency reported that the flood also destroyed hundreds of hectares of farmlands.

"Two persons including a woman lost their lives and a girl sustained injury. Hundreds of hectares of farmlands, mostly wheat farms, were badly damaged or utterly destroyed due to the flooding," the official said, as per the news agency.

Hundreds of cattle were also killed in the floods, he added. (ANI)

