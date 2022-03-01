Two killed, six injured in Pakistan's Karachi firings

Karachi [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): Two people were killed and six others injured in separate firing incidents in Pakistan's Karachi on Monday.

In one of the incidents, a factory worker was killed by unknown gunmen, Xinhua reported citing local media.

In a separate incident, a student was gunned down by miscreants who fled the scene after the attack.



Two security guards of a bank were injured while foiling an attack at a private bank, as per Xinhua.

It further reported three pedestrians and one policeman were injured in separate firing incidents in the city during the day. Security has been beefed up in the city following the attacks.

The investigation process is underway. Meanwhile, no group or individual has claimed any of the attacks yet. (ANI)

