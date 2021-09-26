Two Michaels confessed their guilt before departing for Canada, claims China

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were detained in China, had confessed their guilt before departing on a plane to Canada on Friday, the Global Times (GT) reported.

The publication said that the two Canadians were approved to be bailed out for medical reasons before their departure. The Chinese mouthpiece said that both Michaels confessed to their crimes and wrote confession and repentance letters in their own handwriting.

Canadian citizens Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested in China nearly three years ago have been released and reached Calgary, Canada on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had announced that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, also known as the 'two Michaels' were returning home, after being released from a Chinese jail.

The development comes after Huawei Technologies chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who was being held in Vancouver resolved the criminal fraud charges against her in a deal with the US Justice Department. The US had sought to extradite Meng from Canada on charges of fraud.

At a federal court hearing in Brooklyn, US, which was attended by Meng through video, the US Justice Department reached an agreement that cleared the way for Meng, to return to China in exchange for admitting wrongdoing in a fraud case, according to the New York Times.

A Canadian judge announced on Friday, the release of Meng who was arrested in December 2018 at the request of the US. (ANI)