Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports

Warsaw [Poland], November 16 (ANI): Two missiles landed in the territory of Poland on Tuesday, Sputnik news agency reported citing Polish media.

The Russian news agency said two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine.

Two people were killed in the incident, the police and the army are working on the scene of the incident, it added.



Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened a meeting of the Security Council Committee of the Council of Ministers after reports of missiles falling on the territory of the country.

"The Prime Minister @MorawieckiM called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs," government spokesperson Piotr Muller tweeted.

Western media outlets said two stray rockets that landed in Polish territory came from Russia.

Poland is a signatory of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance.

Article 5 of the treaty says that if an armed attack occurs against one of the member states, it shall be considered an attack against all members. (ANI)

