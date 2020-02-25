Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on Diamond Princess

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 25 (ANI): Two more Indian crew members onboard Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess, have tested positive for coronavirus, thereby taking the tally of infected Indians on the ship to 14, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

"PCR test results announced today, from the samples collected earlier, including 2 Indian crew members, onboard Diamond Princess, testing positive for COVID19. The total number of Indian crew members tested positive so far is 14 - responding well to treatment," Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on Twitter.



In another tweet, the embassy hoped that no more Indian will be found infected with the virus, in the last test results expected to be announced on Tuesday.

"Indian Embassy in Tokyo hopes that the last groups of results expected to be announced tomorrow and day-after will not have any more Indian nationals included in it, enabling the Embassy to further facilitate Indian nationals onboard," the Embassy added.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship which was quarantine off Japan on February 5 after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2500 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)