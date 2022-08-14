Two Pakistani soldiers killed in Balochistan's Harnai

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Two Pakistan soldiers were killed in Harnai district in the Balochistan province during an exchange of fire with terrorists, local media reported citing the military's media affairs wing on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in the statement cited by Dawn newspaper reported that terrorists raided a security forces post in Harnai's Khost area on late Saturday night.

"The escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains and an exchange of heavy fire ensued, and as a result, two valiant sons of soil, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced martyrdom," the statement said, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Meanwhile, in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a Pakistan soldier was killed after militants attacked the security forces in the province.



Citing sources, the publication reported that a loud explosion occurred while the alleged terrorists were trying to plant an improvised explosive device.Dawn reported that an IED blast killed one soldier and injured two others, including a social worker in Bara Banda in the Lower Dir area.

In recent months, several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near Hazar Ganji market, Police said while speaking on this recent explosion, ARY News had reported.

According to the police, nearby shops and parked vehicles have been damaged. Meanwhile, rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Pakistani security forces following the bombing has cordoned off the area to collect evidence. In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

In a similar kind of incident, at least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in Quetta after a grenade exploded, media reports said, citing police.

The incident took place at Joint Road in Balochistan's Quetta, reported Geo TV.

Prior to that, three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Quetta.

The News International quoting a police official said that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium between two local teams. (ANI)

