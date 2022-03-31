Two Pakistani soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): A Pakistan Army captain, among two soldiers, was killed during an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in Makin city of Pakistan's South Waziristan, local media reported on Wednesday.

"An intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), The News International reported.

As a result, four terrorists were killed, while Captain Saad Bin Amir, 25, and Lance Naik Riaz, 37, were killed fighting.



Earlier, four terrorists were killed in Pakistan's North Waziristan during an exchange of fire with security forces.

The terrorists were killed following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in the area of Jhallar Fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on the night between March 27 and March 28, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the basis of the reported presence of terrorists in the Jhallar Fort's general area, the Pakistani newspaper reported. (ANI)

