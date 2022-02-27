Two Pakistani soldiers killed in Peshawar blast

Peshawar [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were killed while several others were injured after an explosion occurred in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Daily Pakistan, the FC vehicle was targeted in the attack which led to the death of the FC personnel in Peshawar's Bara Road on Saturday.



Earlier in the day, a militant was killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan district, the military media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that security forces killed a terrorist in the North Waziristan district after they conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in the northwestern region, Daily Pakistan reported.

The operation was carried out in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan, leading to the killing of one terrorist after an intense exchange of fire, it said while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession. (ANI)

