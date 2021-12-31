Two people, including ASI, gunned down in Pakistan's Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Two people, including a Sindh Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were gunned down in Pakistan's Karachi on Friday, local media reported.

The incident occurred in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar No.2 area, Geo News reported citing Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Qamar Raza Jaskani as saying.



According to the Pakistani publication, the victims, identified as Javed Baloch and Mohammad Muqaddas, were travelling on a motorcycle when four suspects on two motorcycles followed and sprayed bullets on them.

The deceased were residents of Lyari's Chakiwara neighbourhood. According to the initial police inquiry, a 9mm pistol was used in the shooting. 13 pieces of 9mm pistol ammunition were collected from the scene, Geo News reported.

The early investigation, according to the SSP East, suggests that the incident occurred due to personal enmity. (ANI)

