Two policemen killed in attack in northwestern Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Two policemen were killed in an attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The incident happened in a busy market area of the Hangu district in the country's northwestern province. Two unknown gunmen riding on a motorbike shot the policemen dead and fled the scene, Xinhua news agency reported citing the police.

The report said the two victims were associated with the traffic police department and were performing their duty on a road adjacent to the marketplace when they were attacked.



The police termed the attack an incident of targeted killing, saying that an investigation into it is underway.

A search operation has been launched in the area to get hold of the militants, the report said.

So far, no group or individual has claimed the attack. (ANI)

