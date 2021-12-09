Two schools built in Nepal with Indian assistance inaugurated

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 9 (ANI): Two new school buildings, which were built under India grant assistance, were inaugurated in the Sarlahi District of Nepal on Thursday.

According to the Indian embassy here, the two schools -- Shree Bal Govind Janta Higher Secondary School at Pipariya, Kabilasi-2 and Shree Janta Secondary School at Netragunj, Lalbandi-1 -- in Sarlahi district have been built with grant assistance from the Government of India (GoI) at the cost of Rs. 6.94 million and Rs. 15.94 million respectively.

Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Kathmandu Namgya Khampa inaugurated two school buildings. Local representatives, DCC officials, School Management Committee and villagers witnessed the inauguration ceremony.

According to the embassy, Shree Bal Govind Janta Higher Secondary School and Shree Janta Secondary School were initially established in 1960 and 1962 respectively.

"The existing schools in the region had facility of primary education only. The Shree Janta Higher Secondary School at Netraganj is being utilized for teaching management and technical education as well. Also, as the area is densely populated, it is difficult for the existing infrastructure to cater to the educational needs of children in the area. The new school buildings would create an improved environment for learning in the rural region and contribute to the development of education in the district," the embassy said.





The construction of the school building was a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDPs) under an agreement between India and Nepal and District Coordination Committee, Sarlahi.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 461 projects. Amongst these, 58 projects are in Province 2, including 20 in Sarlahi District. In addition to these, India has gifted 38 ambulances to various health posts and 1 school bus in Sarlahi District.



India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation, and have multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership. The creation of education infrastructure reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of Government of Nepal in creating and augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors, the embassy stated. (ANI)

