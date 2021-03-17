Two separate blasts kill 3 civilians in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Two separate explosions in the Afghan's capital, Kabul killed three people and injured 12 others, the Tolo News broadcaster reported, citing police.



The blasts occurred consequently within an hour in different parts of the city late on Sunday.

They targeted passenger buses. The first incident took place in District 3, killing one person and wounding five others, and the second explosion hit the vehicle in District 6, resulting in two fatalities and seven injuries.

Similar incidents have become frequent in some Afghan provinces over the past fortnight, the media outlet said. (ANI/Sputnik)

