Two sextortionists held in Pakistan for blackmailing American teenager who died by suicide

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Two men have been held in the Faisalabad city of Pakistan for blackmailing and sextortion by sharing objectionable pictures of an American teenager who died by suicide in New York a year ago, said a media report.

The victim named Shylynn Dixon, who took her life in March 2021, left behind a note saying she was "tricked by a blackmailer online", following which, the New York Police Department (NYPD) investigation revealed the involvement of two men blackmailing the minor, Samaa TV reported.

"The blackmailer tricked me into sending embarrassing photos, and then threatened to send them to classmates and friends," read the suicide note of the 17-year old victim, who took her life on March 3, 2021.



At least two friends of the victim had heard from her internet stalkers and received her obscene photos, according to NYPD.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which undertook the investigation, on a request from the US embassy, traced the blackmailers to a location in Faisalabad from a Facebook profile, according to the media outlet.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Arslan Saeed and Kamal Anwar, used a Facebook ID, created in the name of Moan Ikram for "blackmailing and sextortion by sharing the objectionable pictures to the victim and her friends", according to an FIR registered by FIA cyber wing.

"Both accused confessed their guilt and stated that they did this illegal act purposefully with the active connivance of each other," added the FIR. (ANI)

