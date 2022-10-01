Two suspected terrorists killed in exchange of fire with Pak Counter Terrorism personnel

Karachi [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Four officials of the Pakistan Counterterrorism Department (CTD) were injured and two others whom the officials called "terrorists from a banned outfit" were killed in an exchange of fire in Karachi's Janjal Goth area, a statement issued by the Karachi Police Media Cell said on Saturday.

The statement, quoting Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Tariq, said, an "encounter" between CTD personnel and "terrorists" took place in the area, in which 45-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Irfan, 47-year-old constable Arshad Khan, 50-year-old Constable Muhammad Amir and Constable Mola Bux, whose age was around 46-47 years old, were injured, Dawn reported.

"Two unidentified accused were killed in retaliatory action by the police," the statement added.

According to the details, the security forces conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar, ARY News reported.

As per CTD spokesperson, "A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, who remained unhurt and were taken into custody."

The injured officers were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital while the bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. However, the condition of two of the CTD officers was said to be critical.



Further investigations were underway and the security forces cordoned off the area and an extra contingent has been called, ARY News reported.

Earlier, on Tuesday, four suspected terrorists of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar were killed in a gun battle with a team of CTD of police in the Hazar-Ganji area of the Quetta city of Balochistan province.

A CTD spokesperson said, "The four terrorists killed in the gunfight belong to banned Jamaatul Ahrar."

CTD personnel intercepted a truck, on a tip-off about drugs being smuggled to Karachi, at the Gulzarabad checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta, the spokesperson said.

Instead of stopping, the men travelling in the truck opened fire on the CTD personnel, triggering an exchange of fire that continued for half an hour, leaving four terrorists dead, Dawn reported.

The CTD found 27 kilograms of fine quality heroin from secret compartments meant to hide drugs for smuggling, upon searching the truck.

CTD officials said that drug money was being used by terrorist outfits and that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

