Two suspects detained in connection with Mosque explosion in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): Two suspects have been detained in connection with a blast explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, local media reported on Friday.

"The two perpetrators of the blast at a mosque in ... Nangarhar province have been detained," the office regional governor's office said on Friday.



The probe into the blast is ongoing, the authorities were quoted as saying by the Russian news agency.

At least three people were killed and 15 people were injured in a blast that took place on Friday in Nangarhar, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Locals said that the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a mosque during prayers at the Shadal Mosque. (ANI)

