Two Taliban members injured in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 12 (ANI): Two members of the Taliban were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, local media reported citing officials as saying.



Aqil Jan Ozam, deputy spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said the explosion targeted a military vehicle in Police District 9 of Kabul city at around 11 am (local time) on Wednesday, Tolo News reported.

It further reported that officials of the Ministry of Interior did not provide further details, but said an investigation is underway.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. (ANI)

