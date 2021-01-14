Two WHO scientists barred from entering China after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Wuhan [China], January 14 (ANI): Two World Health Organisation (WHO) scientists en-route to China to investigate the origins of the pandemic are stuck in Singapore after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the UN agency said on Thursday.

CNN reported that the two members are part of the team of scientists travelling to the central Chinese city of Wuhan to conduct field research. The other 13 scientists arrived in Wuhan Thursday, the WHO said.

"The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19 arrived in Wuhan, China, today. The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers," the WHO said in a tweet.



"Two scientists are still in Singapore completing tests for COVID-19. All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to traveling," the health body tweeted.

The scientists were tested again in Singapore, the global body said, "and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies."

According to CNN, when asked about the two scientists in a briefing on Thursday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian did not directly comment but said, "China will strictly follow the relevant epidemic prevention regulations and requirements, and provide corresponding support and facilities for WHO experts who come to China to carry out international cooperation on tracing the origin of the virus." (ANI)

